FAQ

How long does it take to get the video?Usually you'd get the video in minutes depending on the amount of videos processing at that time.



Is my payment secure?Yes. We use Stripe as payment method and we don't store any of that information.



Can you make a custom design for my podcast?Sure. Send us more info at support@trymorris.com



I made a mistake, can I fix it?Absolutely. Send us an email at support@trymorris.com with the order number in the subject.



The video looks weird when I post it. What can I do?That's odd... Send us an email at support@trymorris.com with the order number in the subject, device model and add a screenshot if needed.



Can I use text in other languages?Yes. Just let us know in the comments the language and if you want a specific text to be replaced. For instance "Available On" to "Disponible En:"



What's a "Call to Action"?Is the instruction that you give your followers, in this case to go and listen to your podcast.



What's the difference between "Link in Bio" and "Swipe Up"If your account has more than 10.000 followers, you are allowed to add links to Instagram stories. In this case we recommend using "Swipe Up" as a Call to Action. If this option is not available to you, we recommend posting the link to your podcast on your Instagram bio and using "Link in Bio" instead.



Can I use this video in other platforms like Snapchat, WhatsApp or Facebook?Yes. Just keep in mind that every platform works differently and you have different actions to take. For instance "Swipe Up" might not be usable in Snapchat.



I have my own design for the Stories, can I use it?Yes. Write us an email at support@trymorris.com



I don't wanna use one of the texts.No problem. Just leave that field blank.